Milton Glaser

The designer of the iconic “I ♥ NY” logo died on June 26, which was his 91st birthday. His wife, Shirley Glaser, said the cause was a stroke, and he also had renal failure. Milton, who cofounded New York magazine, was also known for designing a psychedelic Bob Dylan poster and the DC Comics logo. He received the National Medal of the Arts award from President Barack Obama in 2009.