Natalie Desselle Reid

The actress known for her roles in movies including B.A.P.S and Madea’s Big Happy Family and the sitcom Eve died on December 7 at the age of 53 after battling colon cancer. “Just absolutely decimated by this news,” Holly Robinson Peete tweeted. “Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.” Halle Berry, who costarred with Desselle Reid in 1997’s B.A.P.S, shared a video on Instagram showing her hugging her costar and wrote, “I’m in total shock. Completely heartbroken. Gonna need a minute.”