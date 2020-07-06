Nick Cordero

The Broadway star died on July 5 at the age of 41 from coronavirus complications. The Waitress actor was hospitalized in L.A. a little over three months earlier, where he was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for COVID-19. Cordero, who is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and infant son, Elvis, had his right leg amputated in April due to blood flow issues related to the virus. “God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots wrote on Instagram as she confirmed his death. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”