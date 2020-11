Nikki McKibbin

The singer, who placed third on the first season of American Idol in 2002, died on November 1 at the age of 42 after suffering a brain aneurysm. “Nikki was a superstar the moment she walked into auditions – she set the bar high with her talent and memorable stage presence,” American Idol host Ryan Seacrest tweeted. “It was an honor to watch her grow and inspire millions of people. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fans who are grieving this tragic loss.”