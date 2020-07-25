RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff July 25, 2020 Peter Green Shutterstock 128 2 / 128 Peter Green The Fleetwood Mac cofounder died “peacefully in his sleep” at age 73 on July 25, according to his family. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News