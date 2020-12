Phil Niekro

The MLB player, whose signature knuckleball got him inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997, died in his sleep at age 81 on December 26 after a long battle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves remembered him in a statement as “a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves Country.” Niekro is survived by wife Nancy, sons Philip, John and Michael and two grandkids.