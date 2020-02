Poeti Norac

The French longboard surfing champion died at the age of 24 in February in Queensland, Australia. A cause of death has not been confirmed. “The surfing community has lost a member of its family, a beautiful person with a shining smile, an artist on the longboard whose enthusiasm radiated from (her region) Vendée and everywhere else,” the French Surfing Federation wrote in a statement via their website on February 4.