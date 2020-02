Raphaël Coleman

The former child actor and environmental activist, who starred in the movie Nanny McPhee when he was 11, died on February 6 at the age of 25. “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all,” his mother, Liz Jensen, tweeted the following day. “His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”