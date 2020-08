Reni Santoni

Santoni, known for his roles in Dirty Harry and Seinfeld, passed away at age 81 on August 1 while under hospice care in Los Angeles. He died of natural causes following his years-long health struggles. “He was the funniest man I’ve ever known,” Tracy Newman, a close pal of Santoni’s, said in a statement to Fox News. “Besides being a terrific actor, he was a legendary improviser. He will be missed.”