Robert Conrad

The actor best known for playing Secret Service agent James T. West in the 1960s TV hit The Wild Wild West died at the age of 84, his family confirmed on February 8. Known for doing his own stunts, Conrad starred in Hawaiian Eye and Baa Baa Black Sheep and was also a singer who released music in the 1950s and ’60s as Bob Conrad. He also appeared in films including Sudden Death and Samurai Cowboy and hosted a radio show called The PM Show With Robert Conrad.