Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Roger Mayweather

The former boxing champion died at age 58 following a long battle with diabetes. His nephew Floyd Mayweather announced his death on March 17. “My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” he said in a statement on his website. “Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.”