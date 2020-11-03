Sean Connery

The actor, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, died in October at age 90 following a long illness. Eon Productions, the film studio that produced the James Bond films, confirmed the news on October 31.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sean Connery,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote. “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond … James Bond’ — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”