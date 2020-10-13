RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff October 13, 2020 Whitey Ford AP/Shutterstock 174 3 / 174 Whitey Ford The legendary New York Yankees pitcher, who played from 1950 to 1967, died at age 91 on October 8. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News