Yohan

The South Korean singer, born Kim Jeong-hwan, died on June 16 at age 28. He was a member of the popular K-pop band TST.

KJ Music Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement. “We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news,” the statement read, per Daily Mail. “Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.”