Yuko Takeuchi

The Japanese actress was found dead by her husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, in their Tokyo apartment in the early hours of September 27. She was 40. The Japan Times reported that her death was being investigated as an apparent suicide. Takeuchi, best known for her roles in the Hulu and HBO Asia drama Miss Sherlock and the 1998 horror hit Ring, was the mother of two boys and welcomed her youngest son in January.