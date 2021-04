Anne Douglas

The philanthropist and wife of late Kirk Douglas died in her Beverly Hills home on April 29, the family confirmed. “She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father,” stepson Michael Douglas told Variety. “Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne’s support and partnership. … She will always be in our hearts.”

Anne and Kirk were married for 65 years before his February 2020 death and shared two sons: Peter and Eric.