Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

The comedian, known for his work in Friday and House Party, died on September 6 at age 55, his rep, LyNea Bell, confirmed to Deadline weeks later. “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again,” Bell noted at the time. “Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

The statement continued, “We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss.”