RIP

Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

By
Alaskan Bush People Star Billy Brown Dies at 68
Billy Brown Discovery
24
1 / 24
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Billy Brown

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown died on February 7 at age 68. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed,” his son Bear, 33, wrote via Instagram. “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time.”

Back to top