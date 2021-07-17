Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Biz Markie

The “Just a Friend” rapper died on July 16 at age 57 following complications from diabetes, which the performer had suffered from for more than a year. Markie (real name Marcel Theo Hall) died in a Baltimore hospital with his wife, Tara Hall, at his side.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” a rep for the rapper told TMZ at the time. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”