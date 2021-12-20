Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Carlos Marin

The Il Divo singer died on December 19 at age 53. He was sent to the intensive care unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital with COVID-19 on December 8 amid a U.K. tour, according to Variety. He died due to complications from the virus.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the surviving band members, Urs Bühler, David Miller and Sébastien Izambard, said in a statement via social media later that day. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”