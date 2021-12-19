Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Drakeo the Ruler

The rapper (real name Darrell Caldwell) died after an alleged altercation during the Once Upon a Time in LA festival on December 18, where he was stabbed. He was 28.

“We spent the hardest two years together fighting for his freedom, facing life, before walking out a free man just over a year ago,” his attorney, John Hamasaki, confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times. “Through it, we became friends and then like family. I don’t even know how to start processing this.”