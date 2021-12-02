Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Eddie Mekka

The Tony nominee, best known for playing Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on Laverne & Shirley, died at age 69 on November 27. “It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka,” read a statement posted to the actor’s official Facebook page. “We welcome you to share your memories of Eddie and your condolences to his family on this fan page.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on the iconic sitcom, paid tribute to her former costar via social media. “My darling Eddie,” she tweeted. “A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I’ll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories.”