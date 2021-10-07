Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Fuller Goldsmith

The 2017 Chopped Junior champion died at age 17 following a 13-year cancer battle. Magical Elves, the production company behind Top Chef Junior, confirmed the news via Instagram on October 6.

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” the social media post read, alongside photos from Goldsmith’s culinary competitions. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special. 💜”