Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Gabriel Salazar

The TikTok star died on September 26 at the age of 19 following a police chase. Salazar was behind the wheel during the fatal crash that killed him and three other people. A GoFundMe page was created by Chris Vazquez to assist Salazar’s family.

“I don’t know what’s real and not real anymore. We couldn’t believe it the moment we found out,” Vazquez wrote. “Don’t really want to get into details because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this happen but now you’re watching over us.”