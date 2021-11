Gavan O’Herlihy

The Happy Days alum died in Bath, England, on September 15. He was 70. The actor’s brother, Cormac O’Herlihy, confirmed Gavan’s passing on November 12.

“RIP Gavan,” Ron Howard tweeted of his former Happy Days costar. “I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit.”