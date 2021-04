Gerren Taylor

The star of the reality docuseries Baldwin Hills died on April 11 at age 30. A cause of death was not released.

BET released a statement about Taylor’s passing, saying, “The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of Baldwin Hills. The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET’s thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley’s friends and family during this time.”