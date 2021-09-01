Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Gregg Leakes

The husband of NeNe Leakes died on September 1 at age 66 after a battle with colon cancer. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” a representative for the family said in a statement. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

The real estate investor was first diagnosed in June 2018 but was declared cancer-free 11 months later. In June 2021, NeNe revealed that Gregg’s cancer had returned. Two months later, she told fans at her Linnethia Lounge that he was dying. “My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she said in August. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”