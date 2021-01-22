Hank Aaron

The Hall of Fame baseball player, born Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, died in his sleep at the age of 86, the Atlanta Braves announced on January 22. “He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts,” the organization said in a statement. “His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world.” The home run hitter was best known for his 23 years as an MLB player, all but two of them played with the Milwaukee and then the Atlanta Braves. Off the field he was an activist for civil rights, having been a victim of inequalities throughout his life.