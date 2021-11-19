Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Heath Freeman

Heath Freeman died at age 41, his manager confirmed in November. He was best known for his role as Howard Epps on Bones from 2005 to 2007. He also appeared on ER, The Closer, Raising the Bar and Torchwood. A cause of death was not announced.

He was filming a movie called Terror on the Prairie opposite Gina Carano days before his passing. “Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave,” the Mandalorian actress shared in a tribute via Instagram. “He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I’ll be missing you and praying for your loved ones.”