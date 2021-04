Helen McCrory

The Peaky Blinders actress’ husband, Damian Lewis, revealed via Twitter on April 16 that McCrory had died after battling cancer. She was 52. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote in his “heartbroken” tribute. “God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”