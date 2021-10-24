Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

James Michael Tyler

The actor, best known for playing Gunther on Friends, died on October 24. Earlier this year, he revealed he’d privately battled prostate cancer since 2018. Though treatment initially helped him go about his life, the disease progressed recently, he told Today during a June appearance.

“I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing,” Tyler said at the time. “So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed. … Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable. … If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with.”