Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

James Michael Tyler died at age 59.
James Michael Tyler 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 24 Sep 2019 THE ONE WHERE WE INVITED GUNTHER FROM FRIENDS TO THE STUDIO 25 years on and it's still the most watched show on the telly, so to mark the anniversary of Friends we've invited the one and only Gunther to 'PIVOT' into the studio. James Michael AKA Gunther will be talking to us about never intending to play the iconic character, life since his most famous role and revealing the truth behind the reunion rumours.
James Michael Tyler

The actor, best known for playing Gunther on Friends, died on October 24. Earlier this year, he revealed he’d privately battled prostate cancer since 2018. Though treatment initially helped him go about his life, the disease progressed recently, he told Today during a June appearance.

“I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing,” Tyler said at the time. “So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed. … Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable. … If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with.”

