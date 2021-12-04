Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Jay Jay Phillips

The America’s Got Talent alum’s Mettal Maffia bandmates confirmed the news via Instagram in November.

“It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks,” the group’s statement read. “It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss. We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise 💚.”