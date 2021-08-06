Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Jay Pickett

The soap star died on Friday, July 30, at the age of 60, his costar Jim Heffel confirmed via Facebook. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel wrote. “Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner [sic].”

The movie’s director, Travis Mills, shared a note of his own via the movie’s Facebook page on Sunday, August 1. He wrote, “Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene. There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”