Johnny Solinger

The former Skid Row singer died in June at age 55, a month after revealing he was struggling with liver failure. Band members announced his passing on Instagram, “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger,” the official account shared. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo.”

Solinger replaced Sebastian Bach as the frontman in 1999, and he left the band in 2015.