Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Joseph Siravo

The Sopranos star died on April 11, following a battle with colon cancer. He was 64.

“I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse,” Siravo’s daughter, Allegra Okarmus, wrote on Instagram. “We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far. He had many credits, but his favorite one by far was that of Nonno Joe.” Siravo was best known for playing Johnny Soprano in The Sopranos and Angelo DeCarlo in the First National Tour of Jersey Boys.