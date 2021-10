Leslie Bricusse

The Oscar-winning songwriter died on October 19 at the age of 90. Bricusse was best known for penning the theme song for the James Bond franchise’s Goldfinger, Willa Wonka’s “Candy Man” and Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” The composer’s son, Adam Bricusse, confirmed his death via Facebook, writing, “My dearest father passed away peacefully this morning. Please raise a glass for him. Love. Forever. RIP Dad.”