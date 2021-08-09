Markie Post

The Night Court actress died Saturday, August 7, after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. She was 70.

Post’s career began in 1979 with classic shows like CHiPs, The Love Boat and Cheers. She also had a memorable role as Cameron Diaz’s mother in the 1998 film There’s Something About Mary. In recent years, she appeared on Scrubs, 30 Rock and Chicago P.D., and she even made Lifetime’s Four Christmases and a Wedding and ABC’s The Kids Are Alright between rounds of chemotherapy.

The actress is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross, daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn and a granddaughter, 5 months.