'She Rates Dogs' Podcast Host Mat George Died After Hit-and-Run Accident

Mat George

The “She Rates Dogs” podcast host died on Saturday, July 18 following a hit-and-run collision in Los Angeles. He was 26.

George’s cohost Michaela Okland confirmed the news via Twitter. “I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article,” she wrote at the time. “Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”