Matthew Mindler

The former child actor died on August 28 after he was reported missing two days earlier, days after starting college at Millersville University in Millersville, Pennsylvania.

The university confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University.”

The statement continued, “A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.” An official cause of death was not announced.