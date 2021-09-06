RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff September 6, 2021 Michael K. Williams Matt Baron/Shutterstock 100 1 / 100 Michael K. Williams The Boardwalk Empire alum died at age 54, The Hollywood Reporter reported on September 6. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News