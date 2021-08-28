Michael Nader

The Dynasty alum’s wife, Jodi Lister, confirmed on August 25, that Nader died at home in California after battling an untreatable form of cancer. The actor, who was also known for his role on All My Children, was 76. “With a heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted,” Lister said in a statement to MichaelFairmanTV.com. “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”