Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Mick Rock

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll photographer, known for his work with David Bowie, Queen, Iggy Pop and many more, died in November. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” read a statement posted to his official Twitter account on November 18. “Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot the 70s.’ He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.” The U.K. native was the artist behind tons of iconic album covers, including Lou Reed’s Transformer, the Stooges’ Raw Power, Bowie’s Pin Ups and Queen’s Queen II.