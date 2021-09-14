Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Norm Macdonald

The Saturday Night Live alum’s manager announced his death on September 14, after the comedian’s nine-year private battle with cancer. He was 61. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Macdonald’s longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Us in a statement. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”