Peter Mark Richman

The actor died of natural causes at his home in Woodland Hills, California, on January 14. He was 93. The actor had more than 130 television credits, including recurring roles on Three’s Company and Dynasty. Suzanne Somers, who played his daughter on Three’s Company, said in a statement: “Comedy is musical. Peter Mark Richman and I understood the music from the very first time we appeared together on Three’s Company. He knew his ‘stuff.’ We lost a good one. Rest In Peace Peter Mark Richman.”