Phil Spector

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed on January 17 that the music producer died “of natural causes” on January 16 while at “an outside hospital.” According to the release, “His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.” Spector, who was 81 at the time of his death, was serving 19 years to life in prison after being convicted of actress Lana Clarkson’s murder in 2009.