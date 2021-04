Quindon Tarver

The former child star, best known for his appearance in Romeo + Juliet, was killed in a car accident in April 2021. He was 38.

Tarver’s uncle reflected on his nephew’s life on The Dallas Morning News, saying, “He had been through so much, but his focus was on his music,” he explained. “He was getting ready to make his comeback. He had been in the studio working on a project that was supposed to be released this year.”