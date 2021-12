Rhonda Stubbins White

The Days of Our Lives alum died at age 60 after battling ovarian cancer. She also appeared on The West Wing, Charmed, ER and Shameless.

“I am heartbroken to have this extremely talented actress who was kind in every way-leave so soon, not only as a client but as a friend. She had just finished working on Tyler Perry’s Ruthless which she had an amazing experience on and was on a resurgence in her career,” Stubbins White’s manager Valerie McCaffrey told Fox News.