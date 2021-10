Ricarlo Flanagan

The actor, who appeared on Shameless, Insecure, Last Comic Standing and more, died at age 40, his agent announced on October 12. He contracted COVID-19 weeks before his death. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

“Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly,” Stu Golfman of KMR Talent told Deadline.