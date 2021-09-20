Richard Buckley

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” Ford’s reps said in a statement to Us on September 21. “Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles Sunday night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.”

The well-known fashion editor, who worked with publications such as Vanity Fair, Italian Vogue and New York Magazine, died at the age of 72.