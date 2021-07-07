Robert Downey Sr.

Robert Downey Jr. confirmed his father’s death on July 7. “RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021,” the Iron Man star wrote via Instagram. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s. He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. According to my stepmoms [sic] calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.” The late actor and director was 85.